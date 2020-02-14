Watch Audrey Mika Pour Her “Yellow Hearts” Out To Ant Saunders

Dear Ant Saunders, “Yellow Hearts” has been one of my favorite songs that we play on Houston’s new Radio Now 92.1. I’m going to need you to step it up when it comes to the performance level. I don’t know who Audrey Mika is, but she stole the show during what is supposed to be YOUR music video. Maybe I’m tripping. Maybe you were going for sad and depressed. Whatever it was, it didn’t translate well on camera. I’m rooting for you, brother. You have an amazing voice. I just want you to tap into the star that you are.

