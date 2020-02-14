Kehlani Refuses To Slow Down In “All Me / Change Your Life” Video

Anybody who knows me knows how hard I root for Kehlani. The raspy-ness in this girl’s voice is everything!!! I don’t think anything she puts out will ever compare to the first project I discovered her on; You Should Be Here. That’s one of those epic mixtapes/albums that will go down in history as a classic. You can listen to every song without skipping any. I’m looking forward to seeing her open up for Justin Bieber at his Changes tour. Tickets go on sale this Valentine’s Day. I’m single so I’ll only be purchasing one solo ticket. Lol TMI???

