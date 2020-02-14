Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kehlani Refuses To Slow Down In “All Me / Change Your Life” Video

Kehlani

Source: Dorothy Hong / Dorothy Hong

Anybody who knows me knows how hard I root for Kehlani. The raspy-ness in this girl’s voice is everything!!! I don’t think anything she puts out will ever compare to the first project I discovered her on; You Should Be Here. That’s one of those epic mixtapes/albums that will go down in history as a classic. You can listen to every song without skipping any. I’m looking forward to seeing her open up for Justin Bieber at his Changes tour. Tickets go on sale this Valentine’s Day. I’m single so I’ll only be purchasing one solo ticket. Lol TMI???

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
All Me , Change Your Life , kehlani

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Kehlani
Kehlani Refuses To Slow Down In “All Me…
 36 mins ago
02.13.20
Mixing Liquids
Watch Audrey Mika Pour Her “Yellow Hearts” Out…
 2 hours ago
02.13.20
Retro TV
What Does This Arizona Zervas “Roxanne” Video Remind…
 3 hours ago
02.13.20
(No) Love Lost: Celebrity Couples That Didn’t Make…
 12 hours ago
02.13.20
Jennifer Anison Is Absolutely Stunning At 51 [PHOTOS]
 17 hours ago
02.13.20
Kentucky Derby and Oaks Preparations
There’s A Horse That Plays Piano And He’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Down “All I Want” From…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Baby Jonas! Sophie Turner Expecting Her First Child…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Dolo Love: Lit Things To Do If You’re…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Apple Unveils New Software For iPhone And iPad
These Type Of Tik Tok Videos Are Addicting…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
2017 BLI Summer Jam
Sabrina Carpenter To Star In “Mean Girls” On…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
Amber Rose Cool Kicks
Amber Rose Gets Two New Tattoos… ON HER…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
Amir Diamond & Kandi Eastman
Is This Rumor About Amir Diamond True?
 2 days ago
02.11.20
‘Star War’s Hotel is Coming to Disney World
 3 days ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close