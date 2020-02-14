Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ Album Is Finally Here [LISTEN]

Justin Bieber - Changes Cover

Source: Def Jam Records / Def Jam Records

It has been five – FIVE long years since Justin Bieber released Purpose and finally, everyone gets a chance to sit through and enjoy his brand new album, Changes!

Around this time last year, Bieber surprised Ariana Grande on stage at Coachella and promised fans he was returning with new music. Well, let’s not call Bieber a liar because he definitely delivered.

Loaded with singles such as “Yummy” and “Intentions” featuring Quavo, “Forever” with Post Malone and Clever, “Second Emotion” with Travis Scot, “Running Over” with Lil Dicky and more, the album represents a literal change for Bieber. He’s married now and a few of the songs, including “Intentions”, are dedicated to his bride, Hailey Bieber.

Stream Changes on your preferred streaming platform below!

RELATED: Justin Bieber Performs “Yummy” And “Intentions” On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares “Get Me” Featuring Kehlani [NEW MUSIC]

changes , justin bieber

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Kehlani
Kehlani Refuses To Slow Down In “All Me…
 17 hours ago
02.13.20
Mixing Liquids
Watch Audrey Mika Pour Her “Yellow Hearts” Out…
 18 hours ago
02.13.20
Retro TV
What Does This Arizona Zervas “Roxanne” Video Remind…
 19 hours ago
02.13.20
(No) Love Lost: Celebrity Couples That Didn’t Make…
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Jennifer Anison Is Absolutely Stunning At 51 [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
02.13.20
Kentucky Derby and Oaks Preparations
There’s A Horse That Plays Piano And He’s…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Down “All I Want” From…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Baby Jonas! Sophie Turner Expecting Her First Child…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Dolo Love: Lit Things To Do If You’re…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Apple Unveils New Software For iPhone And iPad
These Type Of Tik Tok Videos Are Addicting…
 3 days ago
02.11.20
2017 BLI Summer Jam
Sabrina Carpenter To Star In “Mean Girls” On…
 3 days ago
02.11.20
Amber Rose Cool Kicks
Amber Rose Gets Two New Tattoos… ON HER…
 3 days ago
02.11.20
Amir Diamond & Kandi Eastman
Is This Rumor About Amir Diamond True?
 3 days ago
02.11.20
‘Star War’s Hotel is Coming to Disney World
 4 days ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close