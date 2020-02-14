Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ Album Is Finally Here [LISTEN]

It has been five – FIVE long years since Justin Bieber released Purpose and finally, everyone gets a chance to sit through and enjoy his brand new album, Changes!

Around this time last year, Bieber surprised Ariana Grande on stage at Coachella and promised fans he was returning with new music. Well, let’s not call Bieber a liar because he definitely delivered.

Loaded with singles such as “Yummy” and “Intentions” featuring Quavo, “Forever” with Post Malone and Clever, “Second Emotion” with Travis Scot, “Running Over” with Lil Dicky and more, the album represents a literal change for Bieber. He’s married now and a few of the songs, including “Intentions”, are dedicated to his bride, Hailey Bieber.

Stream Changes on your preferred streaming platform below!

