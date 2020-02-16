H-Town
Off The Market: JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Beautiful Bahamas Ceremony

NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LII - NFL Honors

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In what he called the “best day ever,” JJ Watt married his longtime girlfriend Kealia Ohai in a private ceremony in the Bahamas on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, Watt began posting photos from the wedding, including a super cute video of him and his grandma dancing on the dance floor!

The pair got engaged last May after J.J. popped the question. They were surprisingly introduced by none other than former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s sister.

Congrats to J.J. and Kealia!

RELATED: Houston Dash Trade Kealia Ohai To Chicago

RELATED: J.J. Watt’s 2019 Charity Softball Classic Raises $1M

