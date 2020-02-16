Off The Market: JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Beautiful Bahamas Ceremony

In what he called the “best day ever,” JJ Watt married his longtime girlfriend Kealia Ohai in a private ceremony in the Bahamas on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, Watt began posting photos from the wedding, including a super cute video of him and his grandma dancing on the dance floor!

Best day of my life.

Without question.

❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/hEfQ1N4Bl9 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 16, 2020

Grandma cutting it up on the dance floor!! pic.twitter.com/nDUdsmiFJG — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 16, 2020

The pair got engaged last May after J.J. popped the question. They were surprisingly introduced by none other than former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s sister.

Congrats to J.J. and Kealia!

