LISTEN: Tiësto Remixes Halsey's 'You Should Be Sad'

102.7 KIIS FM&apos;s 2014 Wango Tango - Arrivals

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Remixes are bound to happen, and no one does it better than Tiësto.  He has put his spin on Halsey’s most recent hit, “You Should Be Sad.”

I expected to hear more remixes of Halsey’s country inspired hit, but this is really the first one I’ve heard.  And after hearing it, I don’t think anyone else should even attempt to remix it.  The song has been sped up a bit to give it some tempo, and of course it has that signature Tiësto sound.  You can for sure expect to hear this remix in the clubs.  Check it out below!

LISTEN: Tiësto Remixes Halsey’s ‘You Should Be Sad’  was originally published on radionowindy.com

