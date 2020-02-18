Is It Actually Possible To Suffer From A Broken Heart?

We often talk about the fear, depression and anxiety that’s heavily plaguing millennials all across the globe. But we don’t give enough attention to the millions of young folks out here suffering from a broken heart.

Sure, we live in a tangible world with people who don’t believe in something unless they actually see it. Hence the reason why it’s taken decades for mental health issues to be addressed on such a large, public scale. But for some reason, when it comes to heartbreaks, we tend to sweep those feelings of discord and confusion under the rug as just something we have to deal with as human.

True. We all experience heartbreak at some point in time of our lives. However, did you know that it is in fact possible to suffer and even die from a broken heart? According to Heart.org, it’s a scientific fact that a real-life broken heart can actually lead to cardiac consequences. There are established ties between depression, mental health and heart disease.

So what is broken heart syndrome?

“Broken heart syndrome, also called stress-induced cardiomyopathy or takotsubo cardiomyopathy, can strike even if you’re healthy. Women are more likely than men to experience the sudden, intense chest pain — the reaction to a surge of stress hormones — that can be caused by an emotionally stressful event. It could be the death of a loved one or even a divorce, breakup or physical separation, betrayal or romantic rejection.”

Whew! If you’ve experienced any of the above, then you know this is all factual.

Good News & Bad News?

“The bad news: Broken heart syndrome can lead to severe, short-term heart muscle failure. The good news: Broken heart syndrome is usually treatable. Most people who experience it make a full recovery within weeks, and they’re at low risk for it happening again.”

Diagnosis Of Broken Heart?

“Doctors are still working on finding a way to treat it and they may recommend certain medications that block stress hormones. Reynolds also said that deep breathing and yoga relaxation techniques might be useful treatments because they have been shown to improve the functioning of the calming portion of the nervous system” – Insider

As with any condition, the first step to recovery is acceptance. If you think you may be suffering from a broken heart, hit up some friends or loved ones, watch a funny movie — but most importantly, remember that you’re not alone and this too shall pass.

You are loved.

