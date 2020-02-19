Entertainment News
Watch Kanye & Kim Kardashian-West’s Awkward Kiss Cam Moment [VIDEO]

Kimye Kissing

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

I didn’t get a chance to watch this year’s NBA All-Star festivities. I had a busy weekend. Friday night I worked on the radio 7PM-midnight. Saturday night I surprised FOX 26’s Ivory Hecker at Leon’s Lounge for her birthday performance and on Sunday I went to the Patti LaBelle, Babyface & Tamia concert.

It’s a good thing we have youtube and social media to catch up on the most important moments that happen on television, in the news and entertainment. I gotta admit that this kiss cam moment between Kanye & Kim Kardashian-West was super awkward, but can we expect anything more out of Yeezy? Lol

