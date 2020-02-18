Entertainment News
BTS In The Car With James Corden for Carpool Karaoke!

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Oh man! This will be nuts I’m sure! First of all, I’m really interested to see if James can sing in Korean! HAHA!! That’ll be fun in itself. BTS revealed their song “Black Swan” on the Late Late show and fans were demanding James do a Carpool Karaoke. Well, BTS fans your wish is his command! February 25th will be the big day! He’s gonna need a big SUV for this one. There’s 7 main guys in the band. Gonna need to pop that third row for sure.

Here’s one of my faves! Love Billie!

