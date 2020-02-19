Kehlani Calls It Quits With YG After A Shameful Valentine’s Day! [LISTEN]

I never expected Kehlani & YG’s relationship to last. People.Com is reporting that ‘Lani is done with him. Honestly, I often want celebrities to keep their love life under wraps until they know it’s a solid/for sure type of situation. In the same token, it does bring more attention to both artists and may equate to more music streams.

Check out the song she dropped called “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” below and read more about the the story HERE.

The Tsunami Mami was caught in even more drama last week when she released the video to “All Me” without Keyshia Cole (who is also on the single). Peep the video:

Honestly, that’s some petty s*** that I would do if I didn’t get a long with another artist I collaborated with.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram