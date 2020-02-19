Watch Tinashe “Save Room For Us” Featuring MAKJ [VIDEO]

Tinashe has been out here working in these music streets. She has made it no secret that she was at odds with the way RCA Records treated her artistry. She finally took matters into her own hands and released a project that she is 100% creatively happy with. I haven’t had the time to really sit down and listen to her latest project “Songs For You,” but I will after watching this “Save Room For Us” video featuring MAKJ.

PS: Shoutout to #TeamDiamond for putting me up on game. I’m gonna make it a point to jam her album this week.

