Harry Styles Robbed at Knifepoint

Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint in the Hampstead area of London last Friday, according to ABC News. He was reportedly approached by a man with a knife who “demanded cash.”

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with,” a source close to the situation said. “Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”  Harry was London performing at the 2020 Birt Awards on Tuesday where he was also nominated for best British album and best British male solo artist.  According to the Metropolitan Police the victim was unharmed, however cash was taken from him. There have been no arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.

