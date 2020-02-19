Radio One Exclusives
Tragic: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home Invasion

Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week

According to TMZ, Pop Smoke, the New York hitmaker best known for his “Welcome To The Party” single and feature on the recent Travis Scott Jackboys project, has died.

The rapper was the apparent victim of a home invasion robbery early Wednesday morning in Hollywood. Around 4:30 AM, at least two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into a rental property he was staying at, ultimately firing multiple shots hitting the rapper. He was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects have been identified in his murder.

Born Bashar Barakah Jackson, Pop blew up in 2019 with “Welcome To The Party,” easily one of the biggest songs to emerge from the East Coast. He recently released his Meet The Woo 2 mixtape on February 7th.

Since news of his passing broke, the hip-hop community, as well as fans, have paid tribute to the rapper by posting on social media their condolences. Others have begun to theorize why Pop was gunned down, including his postings on social media of the rental property he was staying at. The home lists “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave as the owner.

Arroyave was informed by a third-party leasing property that a shooting had taken place at the residence and offered her condolences. “Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life,” she said.

Smoke’s career trajectory elevated after last April’s “Welcome to the Party.” Nicki Minaj jumped on the song’s remix and quickly he became seen as another gruff-voice wunderkind in New York. Recently, he entered headlines after he was arrested last month for allegedly transporting a stolen vehicle worth $375,000 from California to New York.

He was only 20 years old.

