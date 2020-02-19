Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke

Justin Bieber Quavo Intentions

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

Justin Bieber’sCarpool Karaoke” episode is finally out, and it’s a must watch!  I didn’t know I needed to see the Biebs cover “Smelly Cat,” but I’m so thankful it happened.  He also chats with James Corden about why he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.

When he first gets in the car with Corden, he acknowledges that a lot has changed since his last “Carpool Karaoke” appearance…you know he’s married now and has a mustache. (well, had.  he shaved that bad boy off recently) Check it out below!

RELATED: Wait, Does James Corden Actually Even Drive on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
FIJI Water at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards
Stars of NBC’s “This Is Us” Reveal How…
 2 hours ago
02.19.20
Madea's Farewell Play Tour
Watch Chris Stapleton Surprise Audience At Madea’s Farewell…
 4 hours ago
02.19.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Watch The Bloopers Of High School Musical: The…
 5 hours ago
02.19.20
WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke
 12 hours ago
02.19.20
Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video…
 13 hours ago
02.19.20
Tinashe
Watch Tinashe “Save Room For Us” Featuring MAKJ…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Karen Civil Birthday Party At Fendi On Rodeo
Kehlani Calls It Quits With YG After A…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Harry Styles Robbed at Knifepoint
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Kimye Kissing
Watch Kanye & Kim Kardashian-West’s Awkward Kiss Cam…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
BTS In The Car With James Corden for…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
New Adele Music Is Coming!!
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Is It Actually Possible To Suffer From A…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
WATCH: Billie Eilish & Finneas Talk Bond Theme…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close