WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke

Justin Bieber’s “Carpool Karaoke” episode is finally out, and it’s a must watch! I didn’t know I needed to see the Biebs cover “Smelly Cat,” but I’m so thankful it happened. He also chats with James Corden about why he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.

When he first gets in the car with Corden, he acknowledges that a lot has changed since his last “Carpool Karaoke” appearance…you know he’s married now and has a mustache. (well, had. he shaved that bad boy off recently) Check it out below!

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 12 hours ago

