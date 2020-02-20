Entertainment News
Watch The Bloopers Of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series!

Dare I say it: I like Disney+ more than Netflix. I don’t spend much time as I should on either app, considering the money I pay every month. I need to ge back into the swing of things and catch up on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It’s a cute little show for young adults and our children. The plot of the show is very original. I would’ve never thought to bring this franchise back in this kind of way. It makes it that much more special. Check out the bloopers from Season One here:

