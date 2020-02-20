Entertainment News
Watch Chris Stapleton Surprise Audience At Madea’s Farewell Play Tour

Madea's Farewell Play Tour

Source: AP Media Group / AP Media Group

Tennessee Whiskey is one of those songs that transcends races. I always say that music doesn’t have nor own a skin color and this proves my point. Good songs have the ability to pull people together. The crowd went crazy when Chris Stapleton gave a surprise performance in Nashiville, TN at Madea’s Farewell Play Tour. I wish I could have been there to witness this epic moment. If I know Tyler Perry like I think I do, I’m sure he’ll include this in a filmed version of the show for the people who weren’t able to see it take place in person.

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
