Stars of NBC’s “This Is Us” Reveal How The Show Will End! [VIDEO]

I have two favorite shows of all-time; Martin & This Is Us!

The writers take their time with this show. Literally everything is done with intention. I love how the creator knows exactly how he wants the show to unfold from start to finish. Often times, shows will drag on just because they get renewed for more seasons. This is very rare that viewers are aware that a finale is to be expected years in advance. I hope more shows take notes like this. It’s genius. Find out how it will all come to close in the video below.

DISCLAIMER: IT’S WRONG ANSWERS ONLY! Lol

Chrissy Metz , Justin Hartley , Mandy Moore , Milo Ventimiglia , Sterling K. Brown , This Is Us

