Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WOW: See This Violinist Play During Her Brain Surgery

I think this counts as either a medical mystery or something along the lines of a really crazy sci-fi movie.

A violinist in London helped surgeons make sure they didn’t damage her brain during a recent surgery to remove a tumor by playing her preferred instrument. Apparently, surgeons came up with the approach to ensure that the areas of Dagmar Turner‘s brain responsible for intricate hand movements, you know the ones necessary in order to play an instrument

Turner was diagnosed in 2013 with a slow-growing tumor after suffering a seizure during a concert. The 53-year-old eventually had to get surgery and what occurred? Well, a medical marvel.

The medical team decided that she be woken up mid-surgery so she could play and be monitored to make sure her coordination wasn’t affected after a consultant neurosurgeon suggested the plan to protect vital cells located in the right frontal lobe of her brain.

As you can see in the video footage, Turner played the violin as doctors paid attention to her movements on screens! Wild!

They were able to remove 90% of the tumor and Turner was out of the hospital in three days.

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Female violin soloist
WOW: See This Violinist Play During Her Brain…
 3 hours ago
02.20.20
FIJI Water at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards
Stars of NBC’s “This Is Us” Reveal How…
 12 hours ago
02.19.20
Madea's Farewell Play Tour
Watch Chris Stapleton Surprise Audience At Madea’s Farewell…
 14 hours ago
02.19.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Watch The Bloopers Of High School Musical: The…
 15 hours ago
02.19.20
WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke
 22 hours ago
02.19.20
Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video…
 23 hours ago
02.19.20
Tinashe
Watch Tinashe “Save Room For Us” Featuring MAKJ…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Karen Civil Birthday Party At Fendi On Rodeo
Kehlani Calls It Quits With YG After A…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Harry Styles Robbed at Knifepoint
 2 days ago
02.19.20
Kimye Kissing
Watch Kanye & Kim Kardashian-West’s Awkward Kiss Cam…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
BTS In The Car With James Corden for…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
New Adele Music Is Coming!!
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Is It Actually Possible To Suffer From A…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
WATCH: Billie Eilish & Finneas Talk Bond Theme…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close