H-Town
HomeH-Town

Springfest 2020 Lineup Announced: SIR, Skip Marley, Mahalia, Trapboy Freddy, TISAKOREAN, Inayah & Breland To Perform!

Springfest 2020 Lineup

Source: Creative Services / other

On March 20, 97.9 The Box and Radio Now 92.1 are taking up another level again with the third annual Spring Fest concert! We’ve brought you major Spring Fest shows in the past featuring DVSNSummer WalkerJhené Aiko, and Ella Mai and this year’s lineup is absolutely crazy.

Taking the stage on March 20 will be SIRSkip MarleyMahaliaTrapboy Freddy as well as H-Town’s own TISAKOREAN and Inayah! Spring Fest has always been centered around bringing a vibe and with a heavy mix of R&B, hip-hop and more, it’s a show that is guaranteed to sell out. 

Tickets are on sale now at Revention Music Center for only $30 so get your tickets fast! Brought to you by the Real Sound of H-Town, 97.9 The Box as well as Houston’s New Radio Now 92.1!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS!

RELATED: Hear Inayah’s ‘S.O.L.A.R.’ EP [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Voices: SiR “Chasing Summer”

RELATED: On The Scene: Box Spring Fest 2019 w/ DVSN, Summer Walker &amp; Ally Brooke

RELATED: [RECAP] 97.9 The Box Springfest With Jhene Aiko And Ella Mai

RELATED: Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video [WATCH]

Springfest 2020 Lineup Announced: SIR, Skip Marley, Mahalia, Trapboy Freddy, TISAKOREAN, Inayah & Breland To Perform!  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

springfest

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Female violin soloist
WOW: See This Violinist Play During Her Brain…
 3 hours ago
02.20.20
FIJI Water at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards
Stars of NBC’s “This Is Us” Reveal How…
 12 hours ago
02.19.20
Madea's Farewell Play Tour
Watch Chris Stapleton Surprise Audience At Madea’s Farewell…
 14 hours ago
02.19.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Watch The Bloopers Of High School Musical: The…
 15 hours ago
02.19.20
WATCH: Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke
 22 hours ago
02.19.20
Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video…
 23 hours ago
02.19.20
Tinashe
Watch Tinashe “Save Room For Us” Featuring MAKJ…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Karen Civil Birthday Party At Fendi On Rodeo
Kehlani Calls It Quits With YG After A…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Harry Styles Robbed at Knifepoint
 2 days ago
02.19.20
Kimye Kissing
Watch Kanye & Kim Kardashian-West’s Awkward Kiss Cam…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
BTS In The Car With James Corden for…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
New Adele Music Is Coming!!
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Is It Actually Possible To Suffer From A…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
WATCH: Billie Eilish & Finneas Talk Bond Theme…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close