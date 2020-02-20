Group Therapy: Ashley’s Aunt Got Cheated On During Her Chemotherapy

Ashley called in for Group Therapy because she had no idea how to handle a situation she’s dealing with. Her Aunt, who is one of the people she’s closest with, was cheated on by her husband while she was going through chemotherapy. Ashley just found out & her aunt JUST got a clean bill of health. Does she ruin this second chance at life that she’s got or does she tell her aunt??

Posted 9 hours ago

