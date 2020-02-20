Entertainment News
Westworld Season III Trailer [VIDEO]

I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS!!! Why did it take so dang long for this to come out? Looks so good! It will premier on March 15th. Right around the corner! They’ve added some new people to the cast including Arron Paul! You know, Jesse from Breaking Bad? Yeah! Pretty stoked about that. I really like him as an actor! I may need to go back and watch the first two seasons again for jumping into this one. It’s been so long I feel like i need a refresher.

Here’s the new trailer! Can’t wait!

