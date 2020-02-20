Entertainment News
[WATCH] The Voice Stars Sing “Jealous” Like You’ve Never Heard Before

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

By now you know my obsession with Nick Jonas is out of control, so obviously I lost my mind when I watched him perform his oldie but goodie “Jealous” on The Voice. Nothing could have prepared me for when John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton all joined in. If you thought you liked this song before, you will be mind blown. I promise.

The performance will air on the opening episode for their 18th season on February 24th. Nick Jonas is joining the team as their newest coach. I’ve never been a fan of the show, but I think now I’ll need to start watching!

