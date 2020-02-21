Entertainment News
Millennials, We’re Old: Movies That Turn 20 In 2020

Movie Poster For 'Bring It On'

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

Remember when you weren’t even old enough to buy cigarettes or alcohol? Or how about not being old enough to rent a car? Yea, those days are behind us, Millennials. We’re — dare I say it — full blown adults.

Time is moving pretty fast, and if you don’t stop to look around every once in a while, you could miss it. Ever watch a movie so often that you forget it’s dated? Or do you have a special song in rotation so much that you forget it’s not a new top 40 hit? Us too. 2020 means that the year 2000 was 20 years ago — mind blowing.

As we age, we often forget that the people, places and things we love are aging too. Like our favorite films, for example. “Bring It On” was an instant classic when it hit theaters on February 7, 2000. It’s been two decades since it’s release, and one thing’s for sure, Gabrielle Union doesn’t look a day older than she did as an East Compton Clover.

 

But look on the bright side — we got to grow up during a time of great film and television. Before social media took over and became the hub for content. Too much content might I add.

So in honor of the glorious year that was 2000, let’s take a look at some of our favorite films that turn 20 this year.

Millennials, We're Old: Movies That Turn 20 In 2020  was originally published on globalgrind.com

