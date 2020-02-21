Music
BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ Album Is Here [LISTEN]

At 6 PM KST on Friday, BTS released their long-awaited Map Of The Soul: 7 album and it has already broken records left and right!

The 20-track album follows last year’s No. 1 album, Map of the Soul: Persona and is the second that hones in on Jungian psychoanalytic thought for inspiration. There are quite a few songs from Persona on 7 as well as previously released songs, “Black Swan,” “Interlude: Shadow” and “Outro: Ego”

There are a few major guest collabs on Map of the Soul: 7 including Sia (“On”), and “Louder Than Bombs” which was co-written by Troyve Sivan. You can stream it in full below!

