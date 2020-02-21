LISTEN: Selena Gomez ‘Feel Me’

Selena Gomez just dropped her latest album Rare a few weeks ago, and she’s back with more new music! WHOOOOO! Her one off single, called “Feel Me,” is a song fans kept asking for. In an Instagram post Selena said fans have wanted it ever since she performed the song on her Revival Tour.

Ummm, yes! Thanks for the extra little surprise, Selena! Take a listen below.

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 12 hours ago

