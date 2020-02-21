Entertainment News
LISTEN: Selena Gomez 'Feel Me'

PUMA x SELENA GOMEZ

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

Selena Gomez just dropped her latest album Rare a few weeks ago, and she’s back with more new music!  WHOOOOO!  Her one off single, called “Feel Me,” is a song fans kept asking for.  In an Instagram post Selena said fans have wanted it ever since she performed the song on her Revival Tour.

Ummm, yes!  Thanks for the extra little surprise, Selena!  Take a listen below.

selena gomez

