News
HomeNews

Cardi B Sued For Assault By Security Guard

Bardi's lawyers stay busy.

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B is getting sued for assault. However, multiple witnesses claim the woman who filed the lawsuit is trying to pull the jig.

The Bronx rapper is being accused of hitting and spitting on a female security guard. However, witnesses say that the guard is the one who was in the wrong and Bardi simply reacted.

According to TMZ, a woman named Emani Ellis filed the lawsuit on Friday (Feb. 21) in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Per the suit, Ellis was working in Beverly Hills way back in February 2018, when the incident with Cardi allegedly happened.

Per the docs, Ellis claims Cardi blessed her with a fade, striking her in the head, face and body. Ellis, who is Black, also claims that Cardi spit on her and hurled profane and racial slurs at her. We know, Cardi is Dominican and Trinidadian, but we’ll leave that for another time.

Per TMZ’s eyewitnesses, it all went down at a medical building when Ellis tried to take photos and cell phone footage of Cardi as she was leaving a doctor’s appointment (per the timing, she was pregnant, on the low, at the time). Reportedly. Cardi asked Ellis to stop because she didn’t want to be seen leaving the doctor’s office, ya know, privacy and all that.

Per the witnesses, Cardi and the security guard did exchange words, but another security guard got in between them to prevent a physical altercation, and no racial slurs were uttered.

The lawsuit says Cardi used her celebrity clout to get Ellis fired. However,  a rep for the medical building told TMZ it was the doctor and patient coordinator who got the guard axed because they felt she violated their client’s privacy.

Sounds like somebody, not Cardi, is lying for a check, allegedly.

Cardi is being sued for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress. Considering these witnesses, don’t bank on the accuser getting a cent.

In other news, Cardi is still collecting a bag from Reebok.

Cardi B Sued For Assault By Security Guard  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
The Masked Singer promo stills
Watch Kitty’s Performance Of “Dangerous Woman” On The…
 2 hours ago
02.21.20
Knife
Study Says Most Serial Killers Are Taurus!
 2 hours ago
02.21.20
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Catch This Flashback Of Lizzo Interviewing Chance The…
 4 hours ago
02.21.20
Jojo
JoJo Announces New Single, Album & Tour! [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
02.21.20
LISTEN: Selena Gomez ‘Feel Me’
 12 hours ago
02.21.20
4 itemsLos Angeles Special Screening Of Liongate&apos;s &apos;Bombshell&apos;
Celebrities Rally Around 9-Year-Old Bullied Boy With Dwarfism
 14 hours ago
02.21.20
Millennials, We’re Old: Movies That Turn 20 In…
 16 hours ago
02.21.20
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
[WATCH] The Voice Stars Sing “Jealous” Like You’ve…
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Hot Ones With Will Farrell
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Westworld Season III Trailer [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
02.20.20
Female violin soloist
WOW: See This Violinist Play During Her Brain…
 2 days ago
02.20.20
FIJI Water at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards
Stars of NBC’s “This Is Us” Reveal How…
 2 days ago
02.19.20
Madea's Farewell Play Tour
Watch Chris Stapleton Surprise Audience At Madea’s Farewell…
 2 days ago
02.19.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Watch The Bloopers Of High School Musical: The…
 2 days ago
02.19.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close