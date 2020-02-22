JoJo Announces New Single, Album & Tour! [VIDEO]

JoJo is back like she never left! People who don’t know the music business think that she disappeared, but in reality she was trapped in a bad label deal. She’s finally in a happier place and is about to come for our necks! She announced on her instagram page that she has a new project coming out this spring entitled “Good To Know,” a tour by the same name and a single called “Man” coming soon. She’ll be in Houston on May 5th. We’re ready Jo’. It’s been a long time coming. Your fans are feeding off of your energy. We’re glad that you are in a healthier space. Love, Diamond.

