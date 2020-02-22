Catch This Flashback Of Lizzo Interviewing Chance The Rapper 8 Years Ago!

Lizzo and Chance The Rapper have definitely put in their 10,000 hours. Often times, when it comes to super-stardom… outsiders just see the peak but never see the mountain-climbing it took to get to that spot. I’m proud of both of these artists. Lizzo is from our city and ruling the world. Chance is changing the stereotypes of what it means to be a hip-hop artist. His last album was about being a married man for crying outloud! If you wanna see these two at this year’s Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, stay tuned to the station for your chance to win tickets.

