Study Says Most Serial Killers Are Taurus!

According to The Mirror in Britain, a study shows that most serial killers fall under the zodiac sign of Taurus. My birth date is April 23 and I gotta say we are crazy! Don’t push us to the edge. We aren’t the type to bother anyone until we are taunted…just like the animal our personality is based off of; the bull. Watch out for anybody born between April 20 and May 20. Okay, In all seriousness… I wouldn’t hurt a fly. 😉 This study is bogus! I think it was created by someone who’s trying to seek revenge on a past Taurus lover and is giving us all a bad wrap! Read more.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram