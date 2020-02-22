Entertainment News
Watch Kitty’s Performance Of “Dangerous Woman” On The Masked Singer!

The Masked Singer promo stills

Source: FOX / Fox

Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” is a tough song to sing. Lowkey, she could have been on The Masked Singer too. Remember that video of her slaying in a sexy bunny outfit?

Whoever’s behind this Kitty costume did a pretty good job, despite the couple of pitch problems. I can’t wrap my brain on who it could be. I feel like I’ve heard this voice before and it’s hard to put my finger on it. I’ve watched it four times and cannot figure it out for the life of me. Check out the clip below.

