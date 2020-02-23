Entertainment News
WATCH: Katy Perry Collapses Due to Gas Leak On ‘Idol’

Katy Perry appears to pass out during the second episode of season 18 of American Idol after a gas leak causes an evacuation of the building where auditions were being held.

A clip of the episode that is airing tonight was premiered by People, and shows Katy and her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan smelling a strong odor of gas in the audition room.

The entire production is eventually evacuated from the building.

After the fire department arrives Katy says “I’m not feeling good,” before suddenly appearing to collapse to the ground.

So far there aren’t any further comments about whether Perry, or anyone else on the set, was injured or treated by paramedics.

WATCH: Katy Perry Collapses Due to Gas Leak On ‘Idol’  was originally published on radionowindy.com

