Who makes these decisions? Justin Bieber decided to roll up on Kanye West’s Sunday Service, but the kicker is he sang a rendition of “Never Would’ve Made It.”
Yes, the Beebs decided it would be a good look to drop his spin on Marvin Sapp’s holy classic.
Of course, there is footage.
So much video…
And even more video.
As far as reactions to this development, we’ve seen out all out slander, and some praise, with little in between. Let us know what you think in the comments.
Justin Bieber Sang “Never Would Have Made It” At Kanye West Sunday Service was originally published on hiphopwired.com
