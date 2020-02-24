News
HomeNews

Justin Bieber Sang “Never Would Have Made It” At Kanye West Sunday Service

Just make sure Marvin Sapp gets a check.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Who makes these decisions? Justin Bieber decided to roll up on Kanye West’s Sunday Service, but the kicker is he sang a rendition of “Never Would’ve Made It.”

Yes, the Beebs decided it would be a good look to drop his spin on Marvin Sapp’s holy classic.

Of course, there is footage.

So much video…

And even more video.

As far as reactions to this development, we’ve seen out all out slander, and some praise, with little in between. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Justin Bieber Sang “Never Would Have Made It” At Kanye West Sunday Service  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

justin bieber , Kanye West

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Justin Bieber Ranks Wife Hailey Bieber’s Friends
 23 hours ago
02.24.20
WATCH: Katy Perry Collapses Due to Gas Leak…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
The Masked Singer promo stills
Watch Kitty’s Performance Of “Dangerous Woman” On The…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Knife
Study Says Most Serial Killers Are Taurus!
 3 days ago
02.21.20
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Catch This Flashback Of Lizzo Interviewing Chance The…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Jojo
JoJo Announces New Single, Album & Tour! [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
02.21.20
LISTEN: Selena Gomez ‘Feel Me’
 3 days ago
02.21.20
4 itemsLos Angeles Special Screening Of Liongate&apos;s &apos;Bombshell&apos;
Celebrities Rally Around 9-Year-Old Bullied Boy With Dwarfism
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Millennials, We’re Old: Movies That Turn 20 In…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
[WATCH] The Voice Stars Sing “Jealous” Like You’ve…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Hot Ones With Will Farrell
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Westworld Season III Trailer [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Female violin soloist
WOW: See This Violinist Play During Her Brain…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
FIJI Water at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards
Stars of NBC’s “This Is Us” Reveal How…
 5 days ago
02.19.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close