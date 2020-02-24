H-Town
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village Off Rice Boulevard

Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Space Village, the Travis Scott and Chase B store on Rice Boulevard is back open again. The store’s longtime opening has been teased for months, especially after the past two ASTROWORLD festivals and various popups of Scott’s collaborations with Jordan and more.

Fans can purchase various brands such as Infinite Archives, Online Ceramics, READYMADE, and more.

Much like any Scott release in the city, fans lined up for hours waiting on the store to open.

View this post on Instagram

@spacevillage

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Pretty interesting to see considering that tonight is La Flame bobblehead night at the Rockets game when they take on the New York Knicks.

