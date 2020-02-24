Entertainment News
Lil Nas X Crashed A Wedding

Lil Nas X

Source: Lil Nas X / Columbia Records

HAHA!!! I love this so much! Over the weekend Lil Nas X decided to crash a wedding at Disney World. Of course, if he comes to your wedding you better play Old Town Road and follow it up with Panini. He jumped out on the dance floor and danced with the bride! This is great. Also, this is real, unlike the wedding crashing by Maroon 5. That was all staged and I was really annoyed by that. Such a great idea for a video.

Either way, this was really cool of him to do this. Obviously they loved it! HAHA!!

Caution some bad language in this video!

Lil Nas X Crashed A Wedding

Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
