Cast Your Vote For Ian Haddock To Be Pride Houston 2020’s Grand Marshal!

My homie Ian Haddock is in the running to become this year’s Male Identifying Grand Male at Pride Houston. If you know Ian, you know that he’s put in the work! He’s always making an effort to breaking ground in the city for the LGBTQ+ community.

When it comes to how deserving the homie is of this prestigious honor… I think it’s a no brainer. I’m proud of the moves he’s been making over the years. His dedication does not go unnoticed. Join the #IanCrowd by casting your vote HERE and spreading the word.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram