“Making The Band” Reboot Is Hosting Houston Auditions! [VIDEO]

Diddy Combs Cartel

“Making The Band” was one of my all-time favorite shows in my Bush High School and early college days. I wasn’t a fan of it until Diddy took over though. He made some classic groups. Danity Kane & Day26 were forces to be reckoned with. Shoot, one of the members of Day26 (Brian Angel) was actually from Houston! It would be cool to see someone else from the city make it to the show. Auditions are March 7th and 8th. Stay connected to MTV.Com and @MakingTheBand’s social sites for more updates. I’m excited for what’s to come!!

Diddy Combs Cartel
