Watch BTS’ Full ‘Fallon Tonight’ Takeover [VIDEO]

If you thought BTS wasn’t already a global phenomenon, their stint as guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon may be proof of it even more!

The boys joined Jimmy Fallon for the entire show, ranging from an interview discussing the #BTSArmy, career dreams, first impressions of one another to games on a Subway, a dance party and more.

Plus – a performance of “ON” at Grand Central Terminal!

Watch ALL of the BTS on Fallon you can handle below.

