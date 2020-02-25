Videos
Watch BTS' Full 'Fallon Tonight' Takeover [VIDEO]

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

If you thought BTS wasn’t already a global phenomenon, their stint as guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon may be proof of it even more!

The boys joined Jimmy Fallon for the entire show, ranging from an interview discussing the #BTSArmy, career dreams, first impressions of one another to games on a Subway, a dance party and more.

Plus – a performance of “ON” at Grand Central Terminal!

RELATED: BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ Album Is Here [LISTEN]

RELATED: BTS In The Car With James Corden for Carpool Karaoke!

Watch ALL of the BTS on Fallon you can handle below.

 

Videos
