OMG! IT’S HAPPENING!!!!!! Lady Gaga has announced that she’s dropping a new song called “Stupid Love!” The best part is, we don’t have to wait long at ALL! She made the announcement on social media, and said it will be dropping this Friday! (2/28)

This news comes a month after the track apparently leaked online, in which Gaga Tweeted the following:

This will be the first new music Gaga has released since A Star Is Born. This is the first single off Gaga’s upcoming 6th album, which is a follow up to her 2016 album, Joanne.

Lady Gaga Announces New Music ‘Stupid Love’ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: