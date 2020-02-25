Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The ‘Friends’ Reunion Is A Go!

Jennifer Aniston, Courney Cox

Source: Getty / Getty

Ok so what’s the deal here? The show itself isn’t coming back. However, the Friends cast will all be reuniting on HBO Max for an exclusive special! Apparently, they’re all getting $2.5 million dollars for the special! Late last year Friends was pulled from Netflix. You remember right? Me too. It made a lot of people mad. It looks like with the launch of this special, all the friends episodes will air on HBO Max.

Related: Friends Superfan, Charlie Puth, Gets Surprise on Ellen

The ‘Friends’ Reunion Is A Go!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

friends

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 - Day 2
Watch How Alex Aiono Mashes Up These Justin…
 1 hour ago
02.25.20
'Captain America: Civil War' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Is Chris Evans Joining Billy Porter For “Little…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
The ‘Friends’ Reunion Is A Go!
 8 hours ago
02.25.20
Lady Gaga Announces New Music ‘Stupid Love’
 10 hours ago
02.25.20
Diddy Combs Cartel
“Making The Band” Reboot Is Hosting Houston Auditions!…
 23 hours ago
02.24.20
Rock The Runway
Cast Your Vote For Ian Haddock To Be…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Lil Nas X Crashed A Wedding
 1 day ago
02.25.20
WATCH: Lauren From ‘Love Is Blind’ Isn’t Wearing…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
WATCH: Justin Bieber Ranks Wife Hailey Bieber’s Friends
 2 days ago
02.24.20
WATCH: Katy Perry Collapses Due to Gas Leak…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
The Masked Singer promo stills
Watch Kitty’s Performance Of “Dangerous Woman” On The…
 4 days ago
02.21.20
Knife
Study Says Most Serial Killers Are Taurus!
 4 days ago
02.21.20
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Catch This Flashback Of Lizzo Interviewing Chance The…
 4 days ago
02.21.20
Jojo
JoJo Announces New Single, Album & Tour! [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
02.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close