Ok so what’s the deal here? The show itself isn’t coming back. However, the Friends cast will all be reuniting on HBO Max for an exclusive special! Apparently, they’re all getting $2.5 million dollars for the special! Late last year Friends was pulled from Netflix. You remember right? Me too. It made a lot of people mad. It looks like with the launch of this special, all the friends episodes will air on HBO Max.

Related: Friends Superfan, Charlie Puth, Gets Surprise on Ellen

The ‘Friends’ Reunion Is A Go! was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Dustin Kross , Radio Staff Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: