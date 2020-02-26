Is Chris Evans Joining Billy Porter For “Little Shop Of Horrors” Remake?

I have a soft spot in my heart for “Little Shop of Horrors” that also comes in the form of a chip on my shoulder. It was my junior year at Bush High School when I was cast as Seymour’s understudy. SMH To top things off the guy who got casted (Richard Gomez) suddenly felt under the weather the week of show. The rumor was that he purposely faked being sick just to toy with me about not getting the part and never being able to play the lead.

God doesn’t like ugly. I still believe that there are bigger and better things in store for me. Maybe I’ll be cast as Seymour in this new movie remake. Lol Wishful thinking. Billy Porter is set to play Audrey II and according to Marie Claire, Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans are in talks to play Audrey & Orin (the dentist). READ MORE.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram