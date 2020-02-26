Entertainment News
Watch How Alex Aiono Mashes Up These Justin Bieber & Dua Lipa Songs!

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 - Day 2

Source: Jo Hale / Getty

How come ya’ll didn’t tell me about this Alex Aiono dude? I must be hella late to the party cause homie has millions of followers on all of his platforms. I understand it, though. He’s uber talented. This mash up of Justin Bieber, SZA & Dua Lipa meshed together so well. It lowkey is making me not want to hear the original songs if they aren’t in this format. Lol Okay, that’s a little bit of a stretch… but not really. Lol Check out the video below to see if it lives up to my hype.

