What We’re Into 2/26/20

Every Wednesday we share something we’re currently vibing with from Netflix shows to skin care products!

McKinzie is into a new 8-in-1 face serum she has been using that has CHANGED her skin care game. Find it at the link here!

Liv is into Glossier’s Boy Brow & Brow Flick duo! She said it’s her favorite products to make the eyebrows supermodel CALIBER! Find it at the link here!

Porkchop’s been vibing with a new hair spray he got that helps him style his hair better than ever before! It’s called Big Sexy Hair Sprat, and you can find it at the link here!

 

