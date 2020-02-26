What We’re Into 2/26/20

Every Wednesday we share something we’re currently vibing with from Netflix shows to skin care products!

McKinzie is into a new 8-in-1 face serum she has been using that has CHANGED her skin care game. Find it at the link here!

Liv is into Glossier’s Boy Brow & Brow Flick duo! She said it’s her favorite products to make the eyebrows supermodel CALIBER! Find it at the link here!

Porkchop’s been vibing with a new hair spray he got that helps him style his hair better than ever before! It’s called Big Sexy Hair Sprat, and you can find it at the link here!

Posted 10 hours ago

