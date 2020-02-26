Entertainment News
WATCH: BTS Do Epic Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The long-teased BTS episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden is finally here.

Did the group run through hits such as “Mic Drop,” “ON” and “Black Swan”? They sure did. Did they also do Post Malone‘s “Circles” and Bruno Mars‘ “Finesse”? Yes! The latter two came up when the group was asked about which stars they enjoyed meeting the most and Posty’s name came up along with the added quote, “he smokes too many cigarettes.”

The party ends with BTS joining Corden at his cardio dance class! Check out Jimin stepping up to lead the class after they did some moves to Iggy Azalea‘s “Black Widow”.

RM, the most fluent English speaker of the group, sat passenger with Corden after he explained that he learned English by watching the classic show “Friends.” He’s not the only one who may consider themselves a stan of Rachel, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, Joey and Monica as the classic “We were on a break!” meme comes up as well as the Friends theme song.

Crazy how they condensed FOUR hours of content into 16 minutes. We definitely need those other three hours, sir!

RELATED: Watch BTS’ Full ‘Fallon Tonight’ Takeover [VIDEO]

RELATED: BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ Album Is Here [LISTEN]

