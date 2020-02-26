Selena Gomez, she’s just your average celebrity…who helps solve murders. Yeah, both Selena and her Mom, Mandy Teefey, recently attended CrimeCon in Chicago. They both joined hundreds of others at the convention’s CrowdSolve event, where a cold case was solved. How crazy is that?! CimeCon confirmed on Instagram that Selena and her mom attended the CrowdSolve event.

Selena was helping solve a case from 1981, where 17-year-old boy vanished from a party in Cleveland, and his body was found 5 days later in a nearby ditch. Find out more about the now solved case here, and check out pictures of Selena and her mom exploring Chicago.

Selena Gomez Helps Solve Cold Case At CrimeCon was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: