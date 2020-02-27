Watch Sofia Carson Slay In The “I Luv U” Video With R3HAB

I got to hangout with Sofia Carson today and we made it official…. we’re besties. The interview is epic. You’re gonna love it. We talked about her humanitarian work, her favorite Disney stars and why she thinks it was always meant for her to be a Revlon Global Ambassador. She’s been one of of my favorite guests because she makes eye contact, she’s engaged and not in a rush. You can tell that she was present in every moment from the second she stepped into the building. Check out her new video “I Luv U” with R3HAB below and stay tuned to our youtube page for my exclusive convo with her.

