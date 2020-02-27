Celebs like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, and Justin Beiber gathered the other night to reportedly celebrate manager Scooter Braun’s South African wife, Yael Cohen’s new American citizenship. A video from the party surfaced of Ariana Grande singing a karaoke rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A. Miley Cyrus quoted the video on Twitter with three red heart emojis.

I think I’m going to need an actual cover of this from Ari haha!

Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the U.S.A

Posted 15 hours ago

