Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the U.S.A

Celebs like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, and Justin Beiber gathered the other night to reportedly celebrate manager Scooter Braun’s South African wife, Yael Cohen’s new American citizenship. A video from the party surfaced of Ariana Grande singing a karaoke rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A. Miley Cyrus quoted the video on Twitter with three red heart emojis.

I think I’m going to need an actual cover of this from Ari haha!

Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the U.S.A  was originally published on radionowindy.com

