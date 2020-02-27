Videos
BTS Channels Film Classics For Amazing “ON” Video [WATCH]

BTS has shared the official video for “ON,” their latest single from their new album, Map of the Soul: 7.

It’s actually the second video for the song following the dance-heavy “Kinetic Minfesto Film” and the latest film is a metaphor for the members of the group moving past walls and climbing to new heights. It’s mostly symbolic in a really powerful way with allusions to Noah’s Ark, Jesus’ crown of thorns, soaring birds moving from cages, The Lion King, The Maze Runner, Lord of the Flies and other historical and literary storytelling devices. It is big, big time storytelling by BTS.

It’s a seven-year odyssey if you think about it. The phrase “No More Dream” turns into “Dream” and leans into the group’s 2013 debut single, “No More Dream.” According to Big Hit Entertainment, the new video is a  “symbolic representation of ‘ON’ to highlight a different charm of the multifaceted band.”

Watch it now!

