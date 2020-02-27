Water Main Break Floods 610 East Loop, Major Boil Water Order Announced [UPDATE]

UPDATE #3: How did the water main break? A city of Houston contractor was doing exploratory work for a water line project on Thursday. Once soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst. What people didn’t realize is that the water line is responsible for about half of the city’s water supply.
A boil water order is currently in effect for 24 hours in the city of Houston except for Kingwood. Residents should expect low water pressure to remain that way for six to eight hours.
UPDATE #2: Here’s a list of more school closings and businesses.
- University of Houston
- The Houston Zoo
- Port Houston’s Executive Office at the Turning Basin
- El Tiempo on Richmond
- Sunset Heights Clinic and Monroe Clinic
- Ripley House and Fraga after-school programs and classes
- Houston Municipal Courts closing at 2 p.m.
- University of Houston – Downtown
- University of St. Thomas
- Casa de Amigos Health Center
- Elvin Franklin Jr. Administrative Building
- Gulfgate Health Center
- Harris Health Dental Center
- Voting centers closed: HCC on Rustic and Young Neighborhood Library on Griggs
- Legacy Community Clinics in Fifth Ward and East End
- Houston Methodist Hospital: Scurlock and Smith Towers clinics
- Several Houston Community Colleges
- All Harris County Courts closed on Friday, Feb. 28
HISD statement:
“As a result of the major water main break in East Houston that has impacted multiple areas of the city, after-school activities are cancelled today – Thursday, February 27. However, all playoff games will be held as scheduled. Campus dismissals will be held as normal. If needed, bus drivers will use alternate routes. HISD maintenance staff will also inspect buildings as a precautionary measure to ensure all systems are functioning properly once water is restored.”
Houston Public Works statement:
“The City of Houston is responding to a Major Water Main Break in east Houston, near 610 and Clinton Drive. Houston Water is asking drivers to avoid the area. Houston Public Works has received reports of low water pressure across a large portion of the City. Houston Public Works asks the community to conserve water in the area (turn off sprinklers, avoid watering outdoors or washing cars, etc). Valve contractors are in the area to isolate the break and make immediate repairs. Once the valves are closed, pressure should be restored. Houston Public Works will continue to update the community as repairs are made. A City of Houston contractor was onsite doing exploratory work for a City of Houston water line project. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst.”
UPDATE #1: Texas Southern University has canceled classes on Thursday in the wake of the water main break.
Texas Southern joins the University of Houston, the University of St. Thomas, the Houston Zoo, Houston Museum of Natural Science and early voting centers at HCC Southeast at the Young Library as venues, schools and businesses closed due to the water main break.
Various individuals from NRG Park to the Texas Medical Center have reported either water pressure has been affected or that low water pressure is on a “building-by-building basis.”
The following Harris Health Systems are closed:
Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center
Gulfgate Health Center
Casa de Amigos Health Center
Dental Center
Sunset Heights Clinic
Monroe Clinic
Here’s the severity of the water leak:
ORIGINAL STORY:
This is crazy!
It’s sunny outside, not a raindrop in sight and yet, there’s a massive flooding event in Houston, particularly near the Houston Ship Channel.
A water main break near 610 East Loop and Clinton has led to massive flooding, creating a standstill on roads and more. A few cars were stranded in the water and currently, there’s massive backup along the north loop and drivers can’t get off the road. Rescue boats are pulling some commuters to safety.
All of the main lanes of 610 East Loop, southbound and northbound, are closed due to the high water. Businesses nearby have closed and according to the University of Houston, there is no water currently on campus due to the break in the pipeline.
This is a developing story. More updates will be provided.
