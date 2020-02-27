Water Main Break Floods 610 East Loop, Major Boil Water Order Announced [UPDATE]

UPDATE #3: How did the water main break? A city of Houston contractor was doing exploratory work for a water line project on Thursday. Once soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst. What people didn’t realize is that the water line is responsible for about half of the city’s water supply.

A boil water order is currently in effect for 24 hours in the city of Houston except for Kingwood. Residents should expect low water pressure to remain that way for six to eight hours.

UPDATE #2: Here’s a list of more school closings and businesses.

University of Houston

The Houston Zoo

Port Houston’s Executive Office at the Turning Basin

El Tiempo on Richmond

Sunset Heights Clinic and Monroe Clinic

Ripley House and Fraga after-school programs and classes

Houston Municipal Courts closing at 2 p.m.

University of Houston – Downtown

University of St. Thomas

Casa de Amigos Health Center

Elvin Franklin Jr. Administrative Building

Gulfgate Health Center

Harris Health Dental Center

Voting centers closed: HCC on Rustic and Young Neighborhood Library on Griggs

Legacy Community Clinics in Fifth Ward and East End

Houston Methodist Hospital: Scurlock and Smith Towers clinics

Several Houston Community Colleges

All Harris County Courts closed on Friday, Feb. 28

HISD statement:

“As a result of the major water main break in East Houston that has impacted multiple areas of the city, after-school activities are cancelled today – Thursday, February 27. However, all playoff games will be held as scheduled. Campus dismissals will be held as normal. If needed, bus drivers will use alternate routes. HISD maintenance staff will also inspect buildings as a precautionary measure to ensure all systems are functioning properly once water is restored.”

Houston Public Works statement:

“The City of Houston is responding to a Major Water Main Break in east Houston, near 610 and Clinton Drive. Houston Water is asking drivers to avoid the area. Houston Public Works has received reports of low water pressure across a large portion of the City. Houston Public Works asks the community to conserve water in the area (turn off sprinklers, avoid watering outdoors or washing cars, etc). Valve contractors are in the area to isolate the break and make immediate repairs. Once the valves are closed, pressure should be restored. Houston Public Works will continue to update the community as repairs are made. A City of Houston contractor was onsite doing exploratory work for a City of Houston water line project. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst.”

UPDATE #1: Texas Southern University has canceled classes on Thursday in the wake of the water main break.

Due to the water outage, and because we do not have a good estimate for when the service will be restored, TSU will be closed for the remainder of Thursday. All remaining classes (including evening classes) and campus activities for Thursday are cancelled. #TXSU — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) February 27, 2020

Texas Southern joins the University of Houston, the University of St. Thomas, the Houston Zoo, Houston Museum of Natural Science and early voting centers at HCC Southeast at the Young Library as venues, schools and businesses closed due to the water main break.

Various individuals from NRG Park to the Texas Medical Center have reported either water pressure has been affected or that low water pressure is on a “building-by-building basis.”

The following Harris Health Systems are closed:

Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center

Gulfgate Health Center

Casa de Amigos Health Center

Dental Center

Sunset Heights Clinic

Monroe Clinic

Here’s the severity of the water leak:

Main trunk line break was major. The line serves over 50% of City of Houston. Water still draining- will take 6-8 hours, repairs will follow. For the next 24 hours, plan on boiling water for consumption and also conserve water. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

This is crazy!

It’s sunny outside, not a raindrop in sight and yet, there’s a massive flooding event in Houston, particularly near the Houston Ship Channel.

A water main break near 610 East Loop and Clinton has led to massive flooding, creating a standstill on roads and more. A few cars were stranded in the water and currently, there’s massive backup along the north loop and drivers can’t get off the road. Rescue boats are pulling some commuters to safety.

All of the main lanes of 610 East Loop, southbound and northbound, are closed due to the high water. Businesses nearby have closed and according to the University of Houston, there is no water currently on campus due to the break in the pipeline.

Please continue to avoid the area near 610 & Clinton Drive in East Houston. There is still a lot or water on the roads. Firefighters are on scene assisting citizens. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/ulXuTcjxrl — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 27, 2020

No water on campus due to break in city pipeline. UH Management Team is in touch with authorities and evaluating all options. Decision to come soon. — Renu Khator (@UHpres) February 27, 2020

610 East Loop (Northbound and Southbound) @ Clinton Drive, all lanes are blocked due to water main break. Find Alternate Route. Avoid the area. #houtraffic CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 27, 2020

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided.

IMAGE CREDIT: Fox 26

Written By Brandon Caldwell , Radio Staff Posted 5 hours ago

