Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Series!

Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv

Source: WENN / gpointstudio/Westend61/Cover Images

CNN.Com is reporting that one of my favorite Disney shows is back! “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will be streaming on Disney+ hopefully sooner rather than later. There is no official word on when it will be available but we do know that we’ll be able to hear the original voices that brought these iconic characters to life. Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye & Cedric The Entertainer are all on board. Only person that probably won’t be on the show is Orlando Brown as Sticky. I think we’ve all seen how he’s gone crazy in interviews and on social media. I’m praying for his mental healing. I love you, O! Get better!! READ MORE

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Destiny's Child , Disney , solange , The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder , Theme Song

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 23 mins ago
02.27.20
Jojo
JoJo Shares Her Battles With Alcohol, Weight &…
 2 hours ago
02.27.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
BTS Channels Film Classics For Amazing “ON” Video…
 6 hours ago
02.27.20
Doja Cat - Radio Now 92.1
Doja Cat Goes Full Disco For Her TikTok…
 9 hours ago
02.27.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘The Man’ Video
 10 hours ago
02.27.20
Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Amir Diamond x Sofia Carson
Watch Sofia Carson Slay In The “I Luv…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Rumored Lizzo x Tommy Hilfiger Thong Collab?
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Selena Gomez Helps Solve Cold Case At CrimeCon
 1 day ago
02.26.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
WATCH: BTS Do Epic Carpool Karaoke With James…
 1 day ago
02.26.20
BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 - Day 2
Watch How Alex Aiono Mashes Up These Justin…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
'Captain America: Civil War' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Is Chris Evans Joining Billy Porter For “Little…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
The ‘Friends’ Reunion Is A Go!
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Lady Gaga Announces New Music ‘Stupid Love’
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close