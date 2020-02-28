Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Series!

CNN.Com is reporting that one of my favorite Disney shows is back! “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will be streaming on Disney+ hopefully sooner rather than later. There is no official word on when it will be available but we do know that we’ll be able to hear the original voices that brought these iconic characters to life. Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye & Cedric The Entertainer are all on board. Only person that probably won’t be on the show is Orlando Brown as Sticky. I think we’ve all seen how he’s gone crazy in interviews and on social media. I’m praying for his mental healing. I love you, O! Get better!! READ MORE

