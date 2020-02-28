Lady Gaga Returns With “Stupid Love” Video [WATCH]

Music
Lady Gaga is back!

Her latest video “Stupid Love” has a bit of uniqueness to it (besides the pink fits and great looks). Apparently, the entire thing was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro!

“Stupid Love” is the first major Gaga release since she starred in A Star Is Born and won Golden Globes and Academy Awards for her hit song, “Shallow” and is the first song from her upcoming sixth studio effort, Chromatica. Watch the “Stupid Love” video now and pay attention to the lyrics.

