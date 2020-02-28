Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’

Maroon 5 Video Shoot For 'Moves Like Jagger' With Christina Aguilera

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

During her Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera announced that she has recorded a new version of “Reflection” for Disney’s upcoming live action Mulan. *insert internal screaming here*  In the below clip, she announced that not only has she re-recorded the song, but she’s also apparently working on other material for the movie! YESSSS!

She then went on to sing the original.  If you forgot how amazing her original recording was, you can listen to it below!  (I totally sang this in high school for a singing contest once! Hahahaa!)

The film is set to hit theaters March 27th!

Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Christina Aguilera

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’
 2 hours ago
02.28.20
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Disney+ Announces “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”…
 17 hours ago
02.27.20
Jojo
JoJo Shares Her Battles With Alcohol, Weight &…
 19 hours ago
02.27.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
BTS Channels Film Classics For Amazing “ON” Video…
 23 hours ago
02.27.20
Doja Cat - Radio Now 92.1
Doja Cat Goes Full Disco For Her TikTok…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘The Man’ Video
 1 day ago
02.27.20
Ariana Grande Sings Karaoke to Party in the…
 2 days ago
02.27.20
Amir Diamond x Sofia Carson
Watch Sofia Carson Slay In The “I Luv…
 2 days ago
02.26.20
Rumored Lizzo x Tommy Hilfiger Thong Collab?
 2 days ago
02.26.20
Selena Gomez Helps Solve Cold Case At CrimeCon
 2 days ago
02.26.20
K-Pop Band BTS Visits NBC&apos;s &apos;Today&apos; Show
WATCH: BTS Do Epic Carpool Karaoke With James…
 2 days ago
02.26.20
BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 - Day 2
Watch How Alex Aiono Mashes Up These Justin…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
'Captain America: Civil War' - European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Is Chris Evans Joining Billy Porter For “Little…
 3 days ago
02.25.20
The ‘Friends’ Reunion Is A Go!
 3 days ago
02.25.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close