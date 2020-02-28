During her Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera announced that she has recorded a new version of “Reflection” for Disney’s upcoming live action Mulan. *insert internal screaming here* In the below clip, she announced that not only has she re-recorded the song, but she’s also apparently working on other material for the movie! YESSSS!

Christina Aguilera confirms she recorded the new #Mulan live action soundtrack pic.twitter.com/bYD5fViWtA — ً (@BICONlC) February 27, 2020

She then went on to sing the original. If you forgot how amazing her original recording was, you can listen to it below! (I totally sang this in high school for a singing contest once! Hahahaa!)

The film is set to hit theaters March 27th!

Christina Aguilera Announces New ‘Reflection’ Recording For ‘Mulan’ was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules , Radio Staff Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: